Upset over Daughter's Marriage, Haryana Man Dives Car with Wife And Son into Canal
The man drove the car into the canal on Sunday evening in Ronjawali village near Ratia town in Fatehabad district.
Image for representation.
Fatehabad (Hry): Upset over his daughter marrying against his wishes, a man in Haryana drove his car with his wife and son in it into the Bhakra canal, which killed all three, police said on Monday.
Niranjan Dass (40) was in the car along with his wife Neelam (38) and their 11-year-old son. He drove the car into the canal on Sunday evening in Ronjawali village near Ratia town in Fatehabad district, the police said.
Dass, who had a business of buying and selling old cars, was upset as his daughter got married to a man against the wishes of the family, they said. The bodies were recovered from the car, which was pulled out from the canal on Monday, the police said.
