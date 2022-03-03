Upset Over Defeat, Panchayat Poll Contestants in Odisha Dig Up Road, Remove Streetlights

Upset over its defeat in the recent panchayat polls in Odisha, one contestant expressed their frustration by allegedly digging village road and removing streetlights.

For Barik Shabar Badapachidia, who was contesting against Hari Bandhu Karji for the Gram Panchayat election of Raigada block under Gajapati district, the defeat did not sit well. The villagers claim that after the elections that were held on February 20 in the third phase of rural polls, Barik got frustrated and started doing unlawful activities in the village.

They alleged that Barik along with his associates, dig up one of the prominent roads of the village that connected the village to the Gangabada GP area. Villages claim that while there are alternative roads to go to the area, the road which has been dug up was a shortcut and was more accessible to villagers. As a result, the people of Talasahi, Kantakumbha, Shagadia, Loba, Muntasahi village are facing problems to go Panchayat office, claimed villagers.

Advertisement

“The Defeated Sarapancha candidate and his supporters have dug up the road and blockade it, said Gurunath Sabar, a villager.

The Gangabada panchayat, is located on the border of Andhra Pradesh and has around 24 remote villages and around 1500 voters.

Recently elected Sarapancha Haribandhu Karji has now filed an FIR in Garabandha police station alleging that Barik Shabar has vandalised the public roads. The police have started the investigation in the case. “We investigating the matter and will take action against the accuse very soon," said Sabeswar Samantaray, Police Officer, Garabandha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.