Upset Over 'Denial' of Allowance and Work Pressure, Three Govt Pilots Resign in UP

Three pilots working with the UP government resigned on Thursday allegedly over work pressure and lack of increments. Those likely to be hit by the resignations include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is a frequent flyer.The pilots, identified as Kamleshwar Singh, Pravin Kishore and JPS Walia, had put down their papers a month ago, but their resignation was accepted by the Civil Aviation Department only on Thursday.The UP government had employed seven pilots to fly its three helicopters and three aircraft. Now, with the resignation, only four pilots are left to ensure timely movement of the VVIPs, including CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik.No official reason has been stated for their resignation, however, sources claim that the pilots had issues with a senior official within the department regarding the increased work pressure following a surge in the movement of CM Yogi and the two Deputy CMs.The pilots had also demanded for an increase in allowances, which was eventually turned down by the department.Official statement released by the civil aviation department said that the pilots were hired on a contractual basis till 2020.The Yogi government has appointed two pilots to fill the vacancies. Sources say that the newly recruited pilots lack adequate experience in flying the Hawker and Super King planes that the government possesses which may be a cause for concern.​