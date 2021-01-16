News18» News»India»Upset Over Families' Refusal to Accept Relationship, UP Couple Attempts Suicide, Streams Act Live on Facebook
Image for representation.
- PTI
- Last Updated: January 16, 2021, 20:39 IST
Ballia (UP): Upset over families refusing to accept their relationship, a couple on Saturday attempted suicide and live-streamed the act on Facebook, police said. Upendra Gaur, a resident of Kulharia village, and his lover went missing on Friday.
"The couple uploaded a video in which they were seen putting something in their mouths from a bottle and talked about jumping into a river," police said. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Gaur's motorcycle was recovered near Bhirauli village, police said. SP Vipin Tada said police are probing the matter and trying to trace the whereabouts of the missing couple.
