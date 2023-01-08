CHANGE LANGUAGE
Upset Over Having Second Daughter, Maha Woman Strangles 3-day-old Infant with Handkerchief
1-MIN READ

Upset Over Having Second Daughter, Maha Woman Strangles 3-day-old Infant with Handkerchief

PTI

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 08:11 IST

Latur, India

The 25-year-old woman strangled the infant on December 29 as she was upset at delivering a second girl child (Representational Photo)

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her three-day-old daughter in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old woman strangled the infant on December 29 as she was upset at delivering a second girl child, a probe has found, the Gotegaon police station official added.

“The woman, a resident of Holi in Lohara tehsil in Osmanabad, gave birth in a primary health centre in Kasar Jawala village. She strangled the three-day-old girl with a handkerchief. She was placed under arrest on Friday evening after a probe into the death," Sub Inspector Kishor Kambale said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
