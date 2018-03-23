GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
26
»
1-min read

Upset Over Her Alliance With Dalit, Man Kills Daughter a Day Before Marriage

The incident took place in Kerala's Arikkod area on Thursday evening. The bride, Athira, was in love with an Army man.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2018, 12:39 PM IST
Upset Over Her Alliance With Dalit, Man Kills Daughter a Day Before Marriage
(Image only for representational purpose)
Malappuram: In an apparent case of honour killing, a man allegedly stabbed to death his 21-year old daughter, a day before she was to marry her lover, a Dalit.

The incident took place in Kerala's Arikkod area on Thursday evening. The bride, Athira, was in love with an Army man. Her father, who was not happy with it, had reluctantly given the nod for the marriage, police said.

Following an argument this evening, in a fit of anger he attacked her with a sharp weapon, they added.

Though she was rushed to the hospital her life could not be saved. The man, Rajan (42), has been taken into custody and is being questioned, police said.

