Upset Over Her Rapist Getting Bail, Women Sets Herself on Fire Outside SP Office in Unnao

Lucknow: A 23-year-old woman from Lucknow set herself on fire outside Unnao SP’s office on Monday after a man she had accused of rape got anticipatory bail from the court. The victim was rushed to the Hallet hospital in Kanpur for treatment.

The woman, a resident of Hasanganj Kotwali in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, poured kerosene on her body and attempted self-immolation, the police said. The woman had registered a case under section 376 against a man who she had known for the last 10 years and was refusing for marriage, after which the she filed a case against him.

“The woman has been referred to Halet for treatment and actual reason for her act has not been ascertained yet. The woman had lodged case under section 376 against the accused on October 2, after which the accused obtained an anticipatory bail from the court. They had both known each other for the last 10 years. The case was registered by the victim after the accused refused to her. A chargesheet has been issued in this case. At the moment we are trying to get her statement recorded in front of a magistrate,” said Vikrant Veer, SP Unnao.

The incident comes weeks after a rape victim was set ablaze allegedly by her rapists who were out on bail. The victim suffered 90 percent burn injuries and succumbed to injuries during treatment. The five accused in this case were arrested by the Unnao police.

