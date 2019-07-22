Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Upset Over His Girlfriend Marrying Another Man, Agra Youth Live-streams Suicide on Facebook

The victim Shyam Sikarwar left a four-page suicide note, in which he apologised to his family for taking the extreme step and urged them to donate his organs.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
Upset Over His Girlfriend Marrying Another Man, Agra Youth Live-streams Suicide on Facebook
Representative image.
Agra: A 22-year-old man, who was unable to come to terms with the fact that his girlfriend was engaged to another man, live-streamed his suicide on Facebook from a temple in Agra’s Raibha village. The victim also left behind a four-page suicide note, in which he apologised to his family for taking the extreme step and urged them to donate his organs.

What is shocking is the fact that some of his Facebook friends witnessed the incident live as he had informed his friends and family members about his decision.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday and the victim, identified as Shyam Sikarwar, was found hanging inside the temple premises by the local residents.

In the four-minute-long video, Sikarwar asked the police authorities not to take any action against anyone while he requested his family members to put a few pictures of his corpse on his Facebook account.

“I miss her and cannot live without her. I cannot bear the fact that she is getting married to someone else. The stress of losing her has affected me so much that I lost my job,” he said in the suicide note.

Ajay Kaushal, station house officer of Achhnera, said, "The victim's body was found hanging inside the temple premises by residents. During the probe, we found out that the victim was unemployed and depressed because the girl he was in love with was getting married to someone else. We have conducted the autopsy and handed over his body to his family."

The victim's profile has since been deactivated from Facebook by his family members.

