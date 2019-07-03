Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Upset Over Inaction Delhi Man Sets Himself on Fire inside Police Station, Saved

Rahul, a resident of Nangloi, alleged that in December he had filed a complaint against a person after he had a fight with him over Rs 60,000. The complaint was being handled by one of the ASI(s) of Nihal Vihar Police Station, an officer said.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Upset Over Inaction Delhi Man Sets Himself on Fire inside Police Station, Saved
For Representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Upset over police inaction, a 37-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide on Wednesday by setting himself on fire inside the premises of Delhi's Nihal Vihar Police Station, officials said.

Rahul, a resident of Nangloi, alleged that in December he had filed a complaint against a person after he had a fight with him over Rs 60,000. The complaint was being handled by one of the Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) of Nihal Vihar Police Station, a senior police officer said.

Upset over inaction in the matter, Rahul went to the police station around 2.30 pm with a bottle of petrol and set himself on fire in front of police personnel and others.

They managed to save him after covering him with a blanket.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. He sustained burn injuries on his chest and face, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the ASI who was handling the complaint filed by Rahul has been suspended, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram