Upset Over Inaction Delhi Man Sets Himself on Fire inside Police Station, Saved
Rahul, a resident of Nangloi, alleged that in December he had filed a complaint against a person after he had a fight with him over Rs 60,000. The complaint was being handled by one of the ASI(s) of Nihal Vihar Police Station, an officer said.
For Representation.
New Delhi: Upset over police inaction, a 37-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide on Wednesday by setting himself on fire inside the premises of Delhi's Nihal Vihar Police Station, officials said.
Rahul, a resident of Nangloi, alleged that in December he had filed a complaint against a person after he had a fight with him over Rs 60,000. The complaint was being handled by one of the Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) of Nihal Vihar Police Station, a senior police officer said.
Upset over inaction in the matter, Rahul went to the police station around 2.30 pm with a bottle of petrol and set himself on fire in front of police personnel and others.
They managed to save him after covering him with a blanket.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. He sustained burn injuries on his chest and face, the officer said.
A case has been registered and the ASI who was handling the complaint filed by Rahul has been suspended, police said.
Also Watch
-
After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Game of Thrones Theory Reveals Why Jon Snow Really Killed Daenerys Targaryen
- From Akshay Kumar to Jason Statham, Everyone's Obsessed With the New #BottleCapChallenge
- Xiaomi Unveils Mimoji Which Look Very Similar to Apple Memoji, But Surely no Inspiration Was Needed
- SpiceJet Monsoon Discount Offers: Domestic Air Tickets Starting at Rs 888, International at Rs 3499
- Fan Hit in Stands By Rohit Six Receives Autographed Hat
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s