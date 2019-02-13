English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upset over 'Inaction' on Cheating Complaint, TN Man Immolates Self Inside Collectorate in Front of Sons
Muniyandi, who was allegedly cheated by a man operating a travel agency-cum placement firm after promising overseas jobs for his two sons, came to the collectorate, poured kerosene on his body and set himself ablaze.
Image for representation only.
Theni (TN): A 58-year old man committed self-immolation in the premises of the district collectorate here Wednesday allegedly frustrated over officials' inaction on a Rs 12 lakh cheating complaint by him and a money lender pressurising him to repay loans, police said.
Muniyandi, who was allegedly cheated by a man operating a travel agency-cum placement firm after promising overseas jobs for his two sons, came to the collectorate, poured kerosene on his body and set himself ablaze.
He was rushed to the government hospital but died without responding to treatment, police said.
The incident brought back memories of a similar tragedy in Tirunelveli where a man and his wife set themselves and their daughters, aged two and five, ablaze at the collectorate complex on October 23, 2017 unable to bear harassment by a money lender. All the four had died.
According to Police, Muniyandi of Kunnur in the district had taken some loan from money lenders and paid Rs 12 lakh to the agent for sending histwo sons abroad for employment.
But the travel agent cheated him and the money lenders also pressurised him to repay the amount with hefty interest.
He was reported to have given complaints to the Police and at the collector's office. But officials allegedly did not take any action against the agent or the money lenders, who sought more and more interest.
Upset over this, the man ended his life, police said.
Facing flak over the death of the four members of the family in the 2017 incident, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had then directed the district collectors and police officials to take quick action on complaints received from people about charging of exorbitant interest rates.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
