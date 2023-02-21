Enraged over the delay in getting his marksheet, a former student of a private college in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore allegedly poured petrol on the principal and set her ablaze on Monday.

The former student named Ashutosh Srivastava was upset over the delay in getting his marksheet and attacked the principal when she was returning home, India Today reported.

24-year-old Srivastava, a resident of neighbouring Ujjain, has been held and is being interrogated, a police official said. He also suffered burn injuries on his hands and chest.

Vimukta Sharma (54), principal of a private college in Simrol area, has suffered 80 per cent burns and is critical, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde told PTI.

“She is not in a position to give a statement. The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. He also suffered some burn injuries on his hand in the incident," the SP said.

The accused told police that he had given his seventh and eighth-semester exams and the result came in July 2022. However, he did not get the marksheet despite his multiple requests.

According to India Today, Srivastava had harassed the principal in the past as well and she had complained to police in this regard. He was also arrested earlier for allegedly attacking a college professor.

