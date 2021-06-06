Upset Over Not Having Son, MP Man Pushes Wife & 2 Daughters into Well, 8-year-old Dies

A 42-year-old man allegedly pushed his wife and two daughters into a well in anger at not having a son, leading to the death of his 8- year-old child, police in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh said on Sunday. Raja Bhaiya Yadav's (42) wife had given birth to a daughter three months ago and he was bringing them back along with another daughter from his in-laws' place in neighbouring Panna district on Saturday when he stopped his motorcycle near a well in Padoi village, Sub Inspector Rajendra Singh of Chandla police station said.

"He pushed his wife and two daughters into the well. The accused even threw stones at his wife as she struggled to come out of the well. His eight-year-old daughter died, while the woman and her three-month-old daughter were rescued by villagers who heard their cries," he said.

"His wife has told police that Yadav was angry at her for giving birth to a daughter again as he wanted a son," he said. Yadav, who fled from the spot, has been charged with murder and attempt to murder and a hunt was on for him, Singh said.

