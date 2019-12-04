Upset Over Rejection of Loan Application, Man Attacks Coimbatore Bank Employees With Air Gun

Chennai: Allegedly upset over his loan application being rejected, a man in Coimbatore stormed into a bank office and attacked the employees while brandishing an air gun.

CCTV footage from the Canara Bank shows the accused, Vetrivel, enter a room and point a gun at one of the two men there. However, the gun falls from his hand and another person tries to stop him. When other employees try to overpower him, Vetrivel takes out a blade and attacks them.

He was taken into custody after the bank manager filed a complaint against him.

Vetrivel runs a spare parts shop and he wanted a loan of Rs. 40 lakhs to expand his business. He alleged that he was duped by a broker who asked for him to pay a commission of Rs 5 lakhs. Vetrivel said the broker had taken Rs 3 lakh from him six months ago to get the loan sanctioned. However, his application was not approved owing to unpaid loan at another bank.

Dejected, Vetrivel later called the broker who told him that he was at the bank. That is when he planned to attack the broker and the employees there.

