Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Upset Over Rejection of Loan Application, Man Attacks Coimbatore Bank Employees With Air Gun

The accused runs a spare parts shop and wanted a loan of Rs 40 lakhs to expand his business, but was allegedly duped by a broker.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:December 4, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Upset Over Rejection of Loan Application, Man Attacks Coimbatore Bank Employees With Air Gun
Representative image.

Chennai: Allegedly upset over his loan application being rejected, a man in Coimbatore stormed into a bank office and attacked the employees while brandishing an air gun.

CCTV footage from the Canara Bank shows the accused, Vetrivel, enter a room and point a gun at one of the two men there. However, the gun falls from his hand and another person tries to stop him. When other employees try to overpower him, Vetrivel takes out a blade and attacks them.

He was taken into custody after the bank manager filed a complaint against him.

Vetrivel runs a spare parts shop and he wanted a loan of Rs. 40 lakhs to expand his business. He alleged that he was duped by a broker who asked for him to pay a commission of Rs 5 lakhs. Vetrivel said the broker had taken Rs 3 lakh from him six months ago to get the loan sanctioned. However, his application was not approved owing to unpaid loan at another bank.

Dejected, Vetrivel later called the broker who told him that he was at the bank. That is when he planned to attack the broker and the employees there.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com