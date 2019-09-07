Upset Over Transfer Denial, Madras High Court Chief Justice Tahilramani Resigns
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice Gogoi, had recommended transfer of Justice Tahilramani, who was elevated as the Madras High Court's Chief Justice on August 8 last year, to the Meghalaya High Court.
File photo of the Madras High Court.
New Delhi: Days after the Supreme Court Collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya, Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani has resigned.
She tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind and sent a copy of it to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi last night, official sources said on Saturday.
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice Gogoi, had recommended transfer of Justice Tahilramani, who was elevated as the Madras High Court's Chief Justice on August 8 last year, to the Meghalaya High Court.
The collegium had recommended her transfer on August 28, after which she had made a representation requesting it to reconsider the proposal. She had protested against the collegium's decision to not consider her request against transferring her to the Meghalaya High Court.
The apex court collegium -- comprising justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and R F Nariman -- had recommended that Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Justice A K Mittal be transferred to the Madras High Court.
Justice Tahilramani was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court on June 26, 2001. While holding office as the acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court, she had in May 2017 upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 11 people in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, which was transferred to Maharashtra from Gujarat by the top court. Justice Tahilramani was to retire on October 2, 2020.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings
- Don't Ever Try Actor Vidyut Jammwal's #DesiWorkOut With a Full Gas Cylinder. It's Dangerous
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode