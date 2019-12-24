Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
'Upset' over Unidentified Boys Celebrating her Birthday, MP Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide
Family members of the girl have also alleged some boys were harassing her on her way to school and claimed it was the same group that had turned up at the village uninvited to celebrate her birthday.
Image for representation.
Tikamgarh (MP): A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh after getting upset over some unidentified boys celebrating her birthday in a crass manner, police said on Tuesday.
She hung herself in her home on Monday night in Tharbarana village, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, said Jatara police station in charge Anand Singh Parihar. "Some boys reached her village on December 22 and celebrated her birthday by playing loud music, dancing and announcing her name on the speaker. It upset her and it seems she took the extreme step after this incident," he said.
She is a Class X student and the boys are possibly from her school in a neighbouring village and efforts were on to identify them, the official added. Family members of the girl have also alleged some boys
were harassing her on her way to school, and claimed it was the same group that had turned up at the village uninvited to celebrate her birthday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate with Love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic
- PUBG Mobile ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’ Online Web Series Goes Live: Here's How to Watch
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Amazon Alexa Told This Lady to Kill Herself Because Humans Are Bad For The Planet
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea