News18 » India
1-min read

'Upset' over Unidentified Boys Celebrating her Birthday, MP Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide

Family members of the girl have also alleged some boys were harassing her on her way to school and claimed it was the same group that had turned up at the village uninvited to celebrate her birthday.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
Image for representation.

Tikamgarh (MP): A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh after getting upset over some unidentified boys celebrating her birthday in a crass manner, police said on Tuesday.

She hung herself in her home on Monday night in Tharbarana village, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, said Jatara police station in charge Anand Singh Parihar. "Some boys reached her village on December 22 and celebrated her birthday by playing loud music, dancing and announcing her name on the speaker. It upset her and it seems she took the extreme step after this incident," he said.

She is a Class X student and the boys are possibly from her school in a neighbouring village and efforts were on to identify them, the official added. Family members of the girl have also alleged some boys

were harassing her on her way to school, and claimed it was the same group that had turned up at the village uninvited to celebrate her birthday.

