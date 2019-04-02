English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Enraged by Yogi Adityanath's 'Modiji ki Sena' Comment, Ex-Navy Chief to Approach Election Commission
Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas said the armed forces do not belong to any individual and claimed that many veterans and those in the service were upset over it.
Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas. (Image: Youtube)
New Delhi: Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas on Monday said he would approach the Election Commission against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who referred to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena (Modi's army)".
He said the armed forces do not belong to any individual and claimed that many veterans and those in the service were upset over it.
"The armed forces do not belong to any one individual, they serve the country. Till the polls get over, the Chief Election Commissioner is the boss. I am going to approach the Election Commission in this regard," Admiral Ramdas said.
Addressing a rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Adityanath referred to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena", which triggered a political storm with sharp reactions from the opposition.
The remarks have also not gone down well with the military with sources indicating that it was "upset".
Lt Gen (retd) H S Panag also said the comments did not come as a surprise as such remarks have been made by politicians over the last five years in an attempt to link nationalism with the armed forces.
"Such comments lead to politicisation of the Army," Panag said. He, however, maintained that the Army remains apolitical.
The Election Commission also took cognizance of Adityanath's remarks and sought a report from Ghaziabad district administration in this regard.
