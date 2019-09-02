Upset With 91-year-old Employer, Bihar Man Shoves Him in Fridge Before Taking Away Machine from South Delhi Home
The victim, identified as Krishan Khosla, has been living with his wife in Greater Kailash 2, is yet to be located by the police.
file image of the victim khosla (twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 91-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped by his domestic help in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash 2 area. The accused abducted the victim after locking him inside a refrigerator.
The victim, identified as Krishna Khosla, has been living with his wife in their residence in GK 2. Kishan, who belongs to Bihar has been employed by the couple for over year.
The incident took place on Saturday night when the servant Kishan, reportedly unhappy with the conduct of Khosla, knocked him unconscious and put him inside the fridge and took him away.
As per an NDTV report, Kishan arrived at Khosla's home in GK 2 on Saturday evening along with five other men in a tempo. The accused knocked the elderly couple unconscious and allegedly kidnapped Khosla in a fridge.
Meanwhile, the Delhi police have formed a team to probe into the matter and an investigation is underway. Both the victim and the accused are still untraceable.
