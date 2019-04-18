English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upset With Her Husband's 'Dark Complexion', UP Woman Sets Him Ablaze
Police said that the accused woke up around 5.45am and set ablaze her husband. In the process, she also suffered burn injuries on her legs.
Representative image.
New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh native was set ablaze by his wife as she apparently didn't like his dark complexion. The couple was married for over two years and has a five-month-old girl child.
According to a report in The Times of India, accused Prem Shri, who was two years elder to her husband, poured petrol on him while he was sleeping on his cot in the wee hours of Monday.
The report quoted police as saying that Shri woke up around 5.45am and set Satyaveer Singh ablaze. In the process, the accused also suffered burn injuries on her legs. Singh's bother Harveer said that his sister-in-law didn't like his brother because of his dark complexion. "She always commented on my brother's dark complexion but we never thought that she would take such a step," he was quoted as saying.
Inspector Sehdev Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Kurh Fatehgarh, said that initially they had registered an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code but later it was converted to section 302 (murder) after the man succumbed to burns during treatment.
