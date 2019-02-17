Upset with Husband for Refusing to Attend Son's School Function, Guj Woman Jumps in Front of Train with 2 Kids

Upset over a domestic issue, a married woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train along with her two minor children in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police said on Sunday.The two children also died in the incident which took place near the Ankleshwar railway station, around 200km from here, Saturday night, they said.The woman, Surji Devi, jumped in front of Saurashtra Express along with her six-year-old son Krishna and three-year-old daughter Jhanvi, a Bharuch railway police official said.The 28-year-old woman, who hails from Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, lived with her husband at Kosambi village near Ankleshwar, the official said.She was upset after her husband, who works at a fabrication unit, refused to accompany her to attend their son's school function, he said."Primarily, a domestic dispute appears to be the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step. As per her husband, she was upset that he did not accompany her to attend their son's school function," the official said.Their bodies were sent for post-mortem at a hospital in Ankleshwar and further investigation was on, he said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.