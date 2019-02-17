English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upset with Husband for Refusing to Attend Son's School Function, Guj Woman Jumps in Front of Train with 2 Kids
The woman, Surji Devi, jumped in front of Saurashtra Express along with her six-year-old son Krishna and three-year-old daughter Jhanvi. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem at a hospital.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Upset over a domestic issue, a married woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train along with her two minor children in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police said on Sunday.
The two children also died in the incident which took place near the Ankleshwar railway station, around 200km from here, Saturday night, they said.
The woman, Surji Devi, jumped in front of Saurashtra Express along with her six-year-old son Krishna and three-year-old daughter Jhanvi, a Bharuch railway police official said.
The 28-year-old woman, who hails from Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, lived with her husband at Kosambi village near Ankleshwar, the official said.
She was upset after her husband, who works at a fabrication unit, refused to accompany her to attend their son's school function, he said.
"Primarily, a domestic dispute appears to be the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step. As per her husband, she was upset that he did not accompany her to attend their son's school function," the official said.
Their bodies were sent for post-mortem at a hospital in Ankleshwar and further investigation was on, he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The two children also died in the incident which took place near the Ankleshwar railway station, around 200km from here, Saturday night, they said.
The woman, Surji Devi, jumped in front of Saurashtra Express along with her six-year-old son Krishna and three-year-old daughter Jhanvi, a Bharuch railway police official said.
The 28-year-old woman, who hails from Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, lived with her husband at Kosambi village near Ankleshwar, the official said.
She was upset after her husband, who works at a fabrication unit, refused to accompany her to attend their son's school function, he said.
"Primarily, a domestic dispute appears to be the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step. As per her husband, she was upset that he did not accompany her to attend their son's school function," the official said.
Their bodies were sent for post-mortem at a hospital in Ankleshwar and further investigation was on, he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia-Ranveer's Gully Boy is Zoya Akhtar's Love Letter to Mumbai's Underbelly
- 17th February 2005: Ponting Stars, Kiwis go Retro in First-ever T20I
- Kylie Jenner Joins Celery Juice Craze After Sister Kim Kardashian, Here's How it Benefits Your Body
- Twitter Reacts to Sri Lanka's Thrilling Durban Victory
- Indian Prodigy Plays Piano at Lightning Speed, Amazes Everyone on 'The World's Best' Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results