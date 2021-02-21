Upset with Lack of Local Players in Hyderabad Sunrisers, TRS MLA Vows to Block IPL Matches at Uppal Stadium

Disappointed over Sunrisers Hyderabad not including any local players in its team, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA from Khairatabad Danam Nagender threatened to obstruct Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad's Uppal suburb.

​

"Every team has players from their respective states, barring Sunrisers Hyderabad. Many talented players from the city have been left out. The selection process is full of loopholes," Nagender said. He also hit out at SRH captain David Warner, calling him 'undeserving' as he is mired in a ball tampering scandal.

"We have seen how Mohd Siraj put Hyderabad on the global map. There are many players from the city who have the talent to shine like Siraj, provided they are given the right platf​orm. But Sunrisers Hyderabad has failed to recognise them. They should drop Hyderabad from their official name."

Nagender's boycott threat comes days after former Indian captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammed Azharuddin voiced his disappointment with the Hyderabad-based franchise on Twitter. "Very disappointed not to see a single player from Hyderabad in the Hyderabad Sunrisers Team," he wrote.

​The current squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad includes David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin from September 19, 2021.