English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Upset With Maharashtra Govt's Decision to Take Charge of Shani Shingnapur Temple, Trustees, Villagers Sit on Hunger Strike
The state government has defended the decision, saying it was forced to take the step due to frequent complaints of mismanagement by the trustees.
The Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra.
New Delhi: Miffed with the Maharashtra government’s move to take control of the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district, the trustees and villagers of the area have begun a hunger strike.
The decision to take over the reins of the temple was taken after a cabinet meeting on the issue. A bill may be introduced in the monsoon session to formalise the decision. Once implemented, the law will give the government powers to appoint trustees as well as manage the assets of the temple.
While several Hindu outfits in Maharashtra have opposed the move, the state government defended the decision, saying it was forced to take the step due to frequent complaints of mismanagement by the trustees. It added that keeping in mind the growing number of visitors to the temple, there was a need to provide better amenities and facilities.
At present, the Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur, Shirdi temple in Nashik and Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple are governed by the state government.
The Shani temple was in the news in 2016 when a woman pushed through the barricades and entered the sanctum sanctorum to offer prayers, breaking a centuries-old tradition that allowed only men inside the complex.
Temple authorities performed a ‘puja’ to “purify” the deity, leading to a country-wide debate on gender equality and the right to pray. In a historic decision, the trust finally allowed women to pray in the inner sanctum that is dedicated to Lord Shanidev.
Also Watch
The decision to take over the reins of the temple was taken after a cabinet meeting on the issue. A bill may be introduced in the monsoon session to formalise the decision. Once implemented, the law will give the government powers to appoint trustees as well as manage the assets of the temple.
While several Hindu outfits in Maharashtra have opposed the move, the state government defended the decision, saying it was forced to take the step due to frequent complaints of mismanagement by the trustees. It added that keeping in mind the growing number of visitors to the temple, there was a need to provide better amenities and facilities.
At present, the Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur, Shirdi temple in Nashik and Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple are governed by the state government.
The Shani temple was in the news in 2016 when a woman pushed through the barricades and entered the sanctum sanctorum to offer prayers, breaking a centuries-old tradition that allowed only men inside the complex.
Temple authorities performed a ‘puja’ to “purify” the deity, leading to a country-wide debate on gender equality and the right to pray. In a historic decision, the trust finally allowed women to pray in the inner sanctum that is dedicated to Lord Shanidev.
Also Watch
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- In Stats | South Africa Dismissed for Lowest Innings Total Since Re-admission in Galle Defeat
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor