Upset With Parents, Two Class 5 Girls Ran Away from Home; Cops Rescue Them from Coimbatore Airport

The two girls came from Udumalpet to Coimbatore airport, travelling a distance of over 70 km. They purchased the tickets using their pocket money, a senior official said.

Updated:July 31, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
Upset With Parents, Two Class 5 Girls Ran Away from Home; Cops Rescue Them from Coimbatore Airport
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Upset with their parents, two 10-year-old girls ran away from their homes in Tirupur to Coimbatore where they were rescued by CISF personnel, a senior official said.

On late Tuesday night, the girls who were school friends came to Coimbatore from Udumalpet (Tirupur), travelling a distance of over 70 km, he said.

Class 5 students used their pocket money to purchase bus tickets.

As they sat at the Coimbatore airport in their school uniforms looking lost, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel displayed the presence of mind and alerted the local police, he said.

The police contacted their parents and handed over the girls to them, he said.

They said they had run away from home as their parents were "not affectionate" towards them, the official said.

