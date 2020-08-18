Upset with Sister's Inter-caste Affair, Man, Brother-in-law Slash Her Neck: Police

Upset with his sister's inter-caste love affair, a man and his brother-in-law allegedly slashed her neck with blades in an attempt to kill her at a canal near a village in Meerut district, police said on Tuesday.

Hapur district's Wazirpur village resident Arun and his brother-in-law Raju have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for their bid to kill 20-year-old Bobby, said Kithore police station in-charge Rosant Tyagi. Victim Bobby is undergoing treatment in a Meerut hospital, he said, adding she is out of danger now.

Tyagi said Bobby was having an inter-caste love affair with a man of her village and her family members were enraged over it. He said Arun and Raju brought Bobby to a canal near Mehmoodpur Garhi under Kithore police station in Meerut district on Monday evening and repeatedly slashed her neck with blades in a bid to kill her.

But hearing the woman's cries, the people nearby rushed to the spot following which the duo ran away, leaving Bobby in a pool of blood, said Tyagi, adding she was rushed to a hospital by the people. Police registered a case of attempted murder on Bobby's statement and arrested both her brother and his brother-in-law, said Tyagi.