Upset With Telangana Assembly Dissolution, 28-Year-Old Man Attempts Suicide

The unemployed youth told the police that he was upset with the TRS government for going ahead with dissolving the assembly before fulfilling its election promise of providing government jobs.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2018, 6:50 PM IST
Ending weeks of speculation, the Telangana government recommended dissolution of the state assembly on Thursday.
Hyderabad: In an apparent suicide bid, a man doused himself with kerosene near the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, accusing the Telangana government of dissolving the state assembly before fulfilling its poll promise of providing employment, police said.

The 28-year-old man identified as Eshwar, a native of Nalgonda district, was taken into custody as soon as he poured kerosene over his body, a senior police official said.

During questioning, the man, who has completed his degree course and is presently unemployed, accused the TRS government of going ahead with dissolving the assembly before fulfilling its election promise "to provide lakhs of government jobs to unemployed youth," police said, adding that he told them that he resorted to the step as he did not have a job.

