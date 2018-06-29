GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

UPSRTC Recruitment 2018: 127 Samvida Conductor Posts, Apply from 30th June to 14th July 2018

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
Picture for representation.
UPSRTC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 127 vacancies for the post of Samvida Conductor has been released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Lucknow - lctsl.org.

The application process will start from 30th June 2018, 9:00 AM and the applicants are advised to visit the official website and complete the application process. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 14th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for UPSRTC Recruitment 2018 for Samvida Conductor Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.lctsl.org/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – The application process will start from 30th June 2018, 9:00 AM
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a print out of the form for future reference
Direct Link - http://ayushicomputers.org/form.aspx

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.200
SC/ ST/ Category – Rs.100
UPSRTC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 127
Unreserved – 100
SC/ ST - 27

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed and could be working as a homeguard, ex-serviceman, or possess NCC ‘B’ certificate and so on.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://ayushicomputers.org/tc.pdf

Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation rules apply as given in above advertisement.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
