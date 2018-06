UPSRTC Recruitment 2018: 127 Samvida Conductor Posts, Apply from 30th June to 14th July 2018

UPSRTC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 127 vacancies for the post of Samvida Conductor has been released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Lucknow - lctsl.org The application process will start from 30th June 2018, 9:00 AM and the applicants are advised to visit the official website and complete the application process. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 14th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - http://www.lctsl.org/ Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageThe application process will start from 30th June 2018, 9:00 AMFill the application form, pay application fee complete the application processDownload the application form and take a print out of the form for future referenceUnreserved Category – Rs.200SC/ ST/ Category – Rs.100UPSRTC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 127Unreserved – 100SC/ ST - 27The applicant must be class 12th passed and could be working as a homeguard, ex-serviceman, or possess NCC ‘B’ certificate and so on.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:http://ayushicomputers.org/tc.pdfThe applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation rules apply as given in above advertisement.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.