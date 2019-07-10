UPSSSC 2019 Schedule for Upcoming Entrance Tests Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Here

UPSSSC 2019 Recruitment | The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a comprehensive schedule for all 10 upcoming entrance examinations to be held between July and December.

The UPSSSC Exam Schedule and Exam Dates were published on July 8 at its official website upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC aspirants can check the Exam Schedule for this year here .

The UPSSSC Exam Schedule will be available for download till July 31 (Wednesday). The UPSSSC 2019 calendar will help aspirants to mark the important dates.

Step to Download UPSSSC 2019 Exam Schedule PDF

Step 1. Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) upsssc.gov.in

Step 2. On homepage, you will get a link reading ‘UPSSSC July-Dec Exam Schedule 2019’

Step 3. Click on it and the UPSSSC 2019 Exam Schedule, UPSSSC 2019 Exam Dates in PDF file can be viewed

Important Dates to mark for UPSSSC 2019 Exam Schedule

1. Combined Subordinate Service (General Selection) Competition Examination, 2016 (Second) - July 28, 2019

2. Sugarcane Supervisor (General Selection) Examination, 2016 (Second): August 31, 2019

3. Combined Subordinate Service (general selection) competition exam (Prelims), 2019: September 14 and September 15, 2019

4. Homoeopathic Pharmacist (Herbal) (General Selection) Competition Examination, 2019: September 25, 2019

5. Combined Technical Services (General Selection) Examination, 2016: October 6, 2019

6. Computer Operator (General Selection) Competition Examination, 2016: October 12, 2019

7. Junior Assistant (General Selection) Competition Examination, 2019: Nov 3, 2019

8. Combined Subordinate Engineer and sub-architect (general selection) competition exam, 2016 (second): November 24, 2019

9. Combined Subordinate Engineer, Computer and Foreman (General Selection) Competition Examination 2018: December 8, 2019

10. State Agricultural Production Board (Combined Cadre) Competition Examination, 2018: December 24, 2019