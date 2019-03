UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,364 Vacancies @upsssc.gov.in. Click for More Info

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019. Interested candidates seeking to apply for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019 can register at the official website upsssc.gov.in . The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission have set the last date for submission of application for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019 on April 5 2019.There will be direct recruitment UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal posts and no interview will be conducted. Selection will be based on written examination only. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will recruit for 1364 posts under UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019.Opening date of application process: March 6, 2019Last date of application: 5 April 2019Last date for submission of fees: 5 April 2019Issuance of admit cards: Date yet to be announcedGeneral: 1,002SC/ST: 362Freedom Fighter: 27Disabled: 54Women: 272General category: 160 + 25 (online charging) – Rs 185OBC Category: 160 + 25 (Online Charges) – Rs 185SC Category: 70 + 25 (Online Charge) – Rs 95ST Category: 70 + 25 (Online Charge) – Rs 95PH Category: 25 (Online Charges) – Rs 25Note: The application fee can be paid online through debit card/credit card/net banking/e-invoice/SBI e-invoice.Minimum - 18 yearsMaximum - 40 yearsStep 1. Visit the official website and register at upsssc.gov.in Step 2. Upload photo and signature.Step 3. Fill in the remaining details of the form.Step 4. Payment of fees and submit application form.Step 5. Take the printout of the form and keep it for future referenceThe selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 every month.