LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,364 Vacancies @upsssc.gov.in. Click for More Info

Interested candidates seeking to apply for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019 can register at the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,364 Vacancies @upsssc.gov.in. Click for More Info
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019. Interested candidates seeking to apply for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019 can register at the official website upsssc.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission have set the last date for submission of application for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019 on April 5 2019.

There will be direct recruitment UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal posts and no interview will be conducted. Selection will be based on written examination only. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will recruit for 1364 posts under UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019.

UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Opening date of application process: March 6, 2019

Last date of application: 5 April 2019

Last date for submission of fees: 5 April 2019

Issuance of admit cards: Date yet to be announced

UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Category-wise Number of vacancies

General: 1,002
SC/ST: 362
Freedom Fighter: 27
Disabled: 54
Women: 272

UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 20l9: Application fee

General category: 160 + 25 (online charging) – Rs 185
OBC Category: 160 + 25 (Online Charges) – Rs 185
SC Category: 70 + 25 (Online Charge) – Rs 95
ST Category: 70 + 25 (Online Charge) – Rs 95
PH Category: 25 (Online Charges) – Rs 25

Note: The application fee can be paid online through debit card/credit card/net banking/e-invoice/SBI e-invoice.

Age range:

Minimum - 18 years
Maximum - 40 years

How to Apply for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019


Step 1. Visit the official website and register at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2. Upload photo and signature.

Step 3. Fill in the remaining details of the form.

Step 4. Payment of fees and submit application form.

Step 5. Take the printout of the form and keep it for future reference

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 every month.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram