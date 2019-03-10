English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,364 Vacancies @upsssc.gov.in. Click for More Info
Interested candidates seeking to apply for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019 can register at the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019. Interested candidates seeking to apply for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019 can register at the official website upsssc.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission have set the last date for submission of application for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019 on April 5 2019.
There will be direct recruitment UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal posts and no interview will be conducted. Selection will be based on written examination only. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will recruit for 1364 posts under UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019.
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Opening date of application process: March 6, 2019
Last date of application: 5 April 2019
Last date for submission of fees: 5 April 2019
Issuance of admit cards: Date yet to be announced
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Category-wise Number of vacancies
General: 1,002
SC/ST: 362
Freedom Fighter: 27
Disabled: 54
Women: 272
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 20l9: Application fee
General category: 160 + 25 (online charging) – Rs 185
OBC Category: 160 + 25 (Online Charges) – Rs 185
SC Category: 70 + 25 (Online Charge) – Rs 95
ST Category: 70 + 25 (Online Charge) – Rs 95
PH Category: 25 (Online Charges) – Rs 25
Note: The application fee can be paid online through debit card/credit card/net banking/e-invoice/SBI e-invoice.
Age range:
Minimum - 18 years
Maximum - 40 years
How to Apply for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website and register at upsssc.gov.in.
Step 2. Upload photo and signature.
Step 3. Fill in the remaining details of the form.
Step 4. Payment of fees and submit application form.
Step 5. Take the printout of the form and keep it for future reference
The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 every month.
There will be direct recruitment UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal posts and no interview will be conducted. Selection will be based on written examination only. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will recruit for 1364 posts under UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019.
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Opening date of application process: March 6, 2019
Last date of application: 5 April 2019
Last date for submission of fees: 5 April 2019
Issuance of admit cards: Date yet to be announced
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: Category-wise Number of vacancies
General: 1,002
SC/ST: 362
Freedom Fighter: 27
Disabled: 54
Women: 272
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 20l9: Application fee
General category: 160 + 25 (online charging) – Rs 185
OBC Category: 160 + 25 (Online Charges) – Rs 185
SC Category: 70 + 25 (Online Charge) – Rs 95
ST Category: 70 + 25 (Online Charge) – Rs 95
PH Category: 25 (Online Charges) – Rs 25
Note: The application fee can be paid online through debit card/credit card/net banking/e-invoice/SBI e-invoice.
Age range:
Minimum - 18 years
Maximum - 40 years
How to Apply for UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website and register at upsssc.gov.in.
Step 2. Upload photo and signature.
Step 3. Fill in the remaining details of the form.
Step 4. Payment of fees and submit application form.
Step 5. Take the printout of the form and keep it for future reference
The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 every month.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Paternal Designation
- Djokovic Dispatches Fratangelo to Book Kohlschreiber Clash
- Here's Why Captain Marvel Is A Befitting Nemesis Of Thanos
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results