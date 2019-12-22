UPSSSC Exams Put off as Candidates Can't Download Admit Cards as Internet Remains Snapped
The problem arose in view of the fact that Internet services have been suspended in several districts of the state following widespread anti-citizenship law protests.
Representative image.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) announced on Sunday postponement of certain examinations that were scheduled to be held on December 24 and 26.
According to an official notification, these examinations for recruitment of junior assistants and computer operators will now be held on January 4 and January 10 respectively.
A decision to this effect was taken by UPSSSC chairman Pravir Kumar at an emergency meeting here after the controller of examinations conveyed that many candidates were unable to download their admit cards.
