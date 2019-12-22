Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

UPSSSC Exams Put off as Candidates Can't Download Admit Cards as Internet Remains Snapped

The problem arose in view of the fact that Internet services have been suspended in several districts of the state following widespread anti-citizenship law protests.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UPSSSC Exams Put off as Candidates Can't Download Admit Cards as Internet Remains Snapped
Representative image.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) announced on Sunday postponement of certain examinations that were scheduled to be held on December 24 and 26.

According to an official notification, these examinations for recruitment of junior assistants and computer operators will now be held on January 4 and January 10 respectively.

A decision to this effect was taken by UPSSSC chairman Pravir Kumar at an emergency meeting here after the controller of examinations conveyed that many candidates were unable to download their admit cards.

The problem arose in view of the fact that Internet services have been suspended in several districts of the state following widespread anti-citizenship law protests.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram