LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UPSSSC Issues Job Notification, Click Here to Know More

The registration process will start from January 30 and will be held till February 19.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSSSC Issues Job Notification, Click Here to Know More
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued a notification for recruitment of 672 various posts. There are 194 openings for Marketing Inspector post. 151 openings for Supply Inspector and 107 Executive Officer posts are vacant in the state service.

The UPSSSC's has vacancies for Revenue Officer, Assistant Garden Inspector, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer, Assistant Consolidation Officer and Assistant Rectification Officer. Candidates can visit the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

Important Dates

The registration process will start from January 30 and will be held till February 19.

The submission of online application begins on January 30, 2019 and ends on February 19, 2019.

Last date for error corrections is February 26, 2019.

How to apply for UPSSSC Lower Subordinate notification 2019

Candidates will have to apply online on upsssc.gov.in. A link will be available there for the registration. Fill in the personal and academic details. Online payment of the fees can be done via the website.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram