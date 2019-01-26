English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSSSC Issues Job Notification, Click Here to Know More
The registration process will start from January 30 and will be held till February 19.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued a notification for recruitment of 672 various posts. There are 194 openings for Marketing Inspector post. 151 openings for Supply Inspector and 107 Executive Officer posts are vacant in the state service.
The UPSSSC's has vacancies for Revenue Officer, Assistant Garden Inspector, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer, Assistant Consolidation Officer and Assistant Rectification Officer. Candidates can visit the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.
Important Dates
The registration process will start from January 30 and will be held till February 19.
The submission of online application begins on January 30, 2019 and ends on February 19, 2019.
Last date for error corrections is February 26, 2019.
How to apply for UPSSSC Lower Subordinate notification 2019
Candidates will have to apply online on upsssc.gov.in. A link will be available there for the registration. Fill in the personal and academic details. Online payment of the fees can be done via the website.
