UPSSSC Question Paper Leaked, Exam for Tubewell Operators Cancelled in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) postponed its recruitment examination for tubewell operators that was scheduled for Sunday morning was postponed after question papers were leaked a day before.A Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police have arrested 11 persons in this connection.The Lucknow District Magistrate announced the cancellation on Saturday evening and said that the fresh dates will be announced soon.Among the 11 arrested, a primary schoolteacher was also arrested, who the police believes is the mastermind behind the paper leak.The tubewell operators’ recruitment exam was scheduled to be held across 364 centres in the state on Sunday. Over 2.5 lakh candidates were to appear for the appointment to 3210 posts, said reports.As soon as news of the exam cancellation started doing the rounds, candidates took to protests outside exam centres across the state.