English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: 2059 Subordinate Agriculture Service (Class 3) Technical Assistant Group ‘C’ Posts, Apply Before August 23
UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 2,059 vacancies for the Subordinate Agriculture Service (Class 3) Technical Assistant Group ‘C’ posts. Check detailed notification on upsssc.gov.in.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2059 vacancies for the Subordinate Agriculture Service (Class 3) Technical Assistant Group ‘C’ posts has begun on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) - upsssc.gov.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 23rd August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 for Subordinate Agriculture Service (Class 3) Technical Assistant Group 'C’ Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upsssc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Candidate Registration’ on home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Click on Apply
Step 5 – Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ from the drop down
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details and click on submit
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form with required information, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration- http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/IsApplyInPrevious.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/Can_login_app.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.185
SC/ ST Category – Rs.95
UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 2059
Unreserved – 1031
SC – 432
ST – 41
OBC – 555
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree in agriculture from a recognized university.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://upsssc.gov.in/UploadNotices/ADVT_1307.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,400
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Examination.
Also Watch
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 23rd August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 for Subordinate Agriculture Service (Class 3) Technical Assistant Group 'C’ Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upsssc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Candidate Registration’ on home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Click on Apply
Step 5 – Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ from the drop down
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details and click on submit
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form with required information, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration- http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/IsApplyInPrevious.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/Can_login_app.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.185
SC/ ST Category – Rs.95
UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 2059
Unreserved – 1031
SC – 432
ST – 41
OBC – 555
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree in agriculture from a recognized university.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://upsssc.gov.in/UploadNotices/ADVT_1307.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.2,400
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Examination.
Also Watch
-
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BMW G 310 R Vs Kawasaki Ninja 300 Spec Comparison: Prices, Images, Features and More
- Top 5 Video Games For Petrolheads, Need For Speed, GTA and More
- 'I'm German When I Win, Immigrant When I Lose': Ozil Quits Germany Football Team
- Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are Slaying it in Their Airport Outfits; See Pics
- 'Muslim' Meal on Air India to Protect Hindus From 'Halal'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...