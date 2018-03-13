GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today; 694 Posts, Register Before 17th April 2018

UPSSSC aims to fill 694 Regional Youth Development Officer and Physical Education Instructor vacancies.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 13, 2018, 8:06 PM IST
UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today; 694 Posts, Register Before 17th April 2018
(Image for representation only)
UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 694 Regional Youth Development Officer and Physical Education Instructor vacancies has begun today on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) - upsssc.gov.in.

Young, dynamic and eligible candidates can register themselves from today, pay the application fee from 15th March onwards and register for these positions on or before 17th April 2018. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online and submit their applications on or before 23rd April 2018:

How to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 for Regional Youth Welfare Development Officer & Physical Education Instructor?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upsssc.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Candidate Registration’ to register

Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:

Regional Youth Welfare Development Officer – 652 vacancies
Physical Education Instructor – 42 vacancies
Total Vacancies – 694 vacancies

Pay Scale:
Candidates selected for the post of Regional Youth Welfare Development Officer will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.29200 - Rs.112400; and Rs.35400 - Rs.112400 for the post of Physical Education Instructor.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a graduate from a recognized University to apply for the post of Regional Youth Welfare Development Officer.
The applicant must hold a DPED OR BPED certificate to apply for the post of Physical Education Instructor.
Candidates can ascertain their eligibility by going through the official advertisement at the below mentioned url:
http://upsssc.gov.in/OuterPages/View_Enclosure.aspx?ID=716&flag=H&FID=1299

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
