UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Junior Assistant Posts at upsssc.gov.in. Check Direct Link Here

UPSSSC 2019 Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started application process for recruitment of Junior Assistant Posts on June 26.

The application forms for UPSSSC 2019 Recruitment was released on the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

According to UPSSC’s circular the Commission is all geared up to recruit as many as 1,186 Junior Assistant for its various departments.

Interested candidates can register and initiate the UPSSSC 2019 Recruitment application form filling process by clicking here.

Here are all the important details of UPSSSC 2019 Recruitment for UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant posts regarding eligibility, application form, and selection process.

UPSSSC 2019: Eligibility for UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant

Applicant should have passed intermediate examination from a recognized educational board. He/She should have a Computer Concept Certificate (CCC) from the DOEACC society. Hindi and English typing speed should be 25 and 30 words per minute (WPM). The age limit of applicant should fall between 18 to 40 years.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Application Form for UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant Recruitment

The last date to register and fill the UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant application form is July 20. Further, any changes or modifications in the form can be done till July 27. The application fee for UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant is Rs 160 for general category. The applicants belonging to OBC category and SC/ST category have to pay Rs 70.

The mentioned fee is excluding online processing fee. Read the steps for filling online UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant application form-

Step 1- Visit homepage of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC): upsssc.gov.in or click the direct URL here.

Step 2- Click on registration link and follow the subsequent steps as directed

Step 3- Enter the required personal, educational details and upload the required documents (photograph/signature)

Step 4- Pay the UPSSSC Recruitement 2019 Junior Assistant application form fee

Step 5- Preview the form and submit it by clicking on the ‘final submission’ button

Step 6- Take a printout of duly-filled and submitted UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant application form

Selection Process for UPSSC 2019 Junior Assistant

An entrance examination either in computer-based test format or in paper-pen mode will be conducted. The date and mode of examination are yet to be announced.