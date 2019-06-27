UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Junior Assistant Posts at upsssc.gov.in. Check Direct Link Here
The application forms for UPSSSC 2019 Recruitment for the posts of 1,186 Junior Assistant Post are available on Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission’s official website.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
UPSSSC 2019 Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started application process for recruitment of Junior Assistant Posts on June 26.
The application forms for UPSSSC 2019 Recruitment was released on the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.
According to UPSSC’s circular the Commission is all geared up to recruit as many as 1,186 Junior Assistant for its various departments.
Interested candidates can register and initiate the UPSSSC 2019 Recruitment application form filling process by clicking here.
Here are all the important details of UPSSSC 2019 Recruitment for UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant posts regarding eligibility, application form, and selection process.
UPSSSC 2019: Eligibility for UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant
Applicant should have passed intermediate examination from a recognized educational board. He/She should have a Computer Concept Certificate (CCC) from the DOEACC society. Hindi and English typing speed should be 25 and 30 words per minute (WPM). The age limit of applicant should fall between 18 to 40 years.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Application Form for UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant Recruitment
The last date to register and fill the UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant application form is July 20. Further, any changes or modifications in the form can be done till July 27. The application fee for UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant is Rs 160 for general category. The applicants belonging to OBC category and SC/ST category have to pay Rs 70.
The mentioned fee is excluding online processing fee. Read the steps for filling online UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant application form-
Step 1- Visit homepage of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC): upsssc.gov.in or click the direct URL here.
Step 2- Click on registration link and follow the subsequent steps as directed
Step 3- Enter the required personal, educational details and upload the required documents (photograph/signature)
Step 4- Pay the UPSSSC Recruitement 2019 Junior Assistant application form fee
Step 5- Preview the form and submit it by clicking on the ‘final submission’ button
Step 6- Take a printout of duly-filled and submitted UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant application form
Selection Process for UPSSC 2019 Junior Assistant
An entrance examination either in computer-based test format or in paper-pen mode will be conducted. The date and mode of examination are yet to be announced.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Gives Avengers Endgame's 'Fat Thor' an Official Name
- Article 15 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha Hold Up a Mirror to Modern India
- Pakistan's Eerie Symmetry with 1992 World Cup After New Zealand Win Has Stunned Shashi Tharoor
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Babar Azam Can Be as Good as Virat Kohli: Grant Flower
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s