UPSSSC VDO Recruitment Exam 2016 Final Result Released at upsssc.gov.in, Check Now!

UPSSSC VDO Recruitment Exam 2016 Final Result has been released on Wednesday i.e. 18th July 2018 by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on its official website - upsssc.gov.in The examination for the post of Village Development Officer (VDO) was conducted in the year 2016 to fill 3133 vacancies of VDO.A total of 2947 candidates have qualified the same. The number of candidates qualified under different categories is 1726 from unreserved category, 559 from OBC category, 590 from SC category and lastly 72 from ST category.Candidates who had appeared in the UPSSSC VDO Recruitment Exam 2016 can visit the official website to check the results by following the below mentioned instruction:How to check UPSSSC Final Result for VDO Recruitment Exam 2016?– Visit the official website - http://upsssc.gov.in – Click on ‘Final Result of VDO under advt no. 03 – Exam/2016’ under’ News and Alerts’ on the home page– a PDF will display– CTRL+F and enter the roll number– Download the result and take a printout for future referenceThe link to check the results will be available till 31st July 2018.The result of Ex-servicemen for 70 posts has been with held by the Commission and the result for 116 posts has also been withheld of candidates whose eligibility, date of birth, CCC document or reservation related proof was found incomplete.