English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPTET 2017 Revised Result Declared at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, 52423 Candidates Qualify
Approximately 9.76 Lakh candidates had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) that was organized on 15th October 2017 across the state.
Image for representation only.
UPTET 2017 Revised Result has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority on its official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
Approximately 9.76 Lakh candidates had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) that was organized on 15th October 2017 across the state.
The UPTET 2017 Result was declared on 15th December, last year however, it was cancelled due to ambiguity in the answer key.
Several petitions were made in the Allahabad High court and as per court’s decision the authorities had been directed to award 2 marks as grace marks to the respective candidates.
Due to which, the total number of UPTET 2017 qualified candidates has increased by 4,423, taking the total number of candidates to qualify UPTET 2017 to 52,423. The qualified candidates will be issued eligibility certificates.
Candidates awaiting the revised result can now check their eligibility by following the instructions below:
How to check UPTET 2017 Revised Result:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on UPTET-2017 RESULT
Step 3 – Click on 'Click Here for UPTET-2017 Result'
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and captcha, and click on Proceed
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/tet/tet_regno.aspx
Also Watch
Approximately 9.76 Lakh candidates had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) that was organized on 15th October 2017 across the state.
The UPTET 2017 Result was declared on 15th December, last year however, it was cancelled due to ambiguity in the answer key.
Several petitions were made in the Allahabad High court and as per court’s decision the authorities had been directed to award 2 marks as grace marks to the respective candidates.
Due to which, the total number of UPTET 2017 qualified candidates has increased by 4,423, taking the total number of candidates to qualify UPTET 2017 to 52,423. The qualified candidates will be issued eligibility certificates.
Candidates awaiting the revised result can now check their eligibility by following the instructions below:
How to check UPTET 2017 Revised Result:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on UPTET-2017 RESULT
Step 3 – Click on 'Click Here for UPTET-2017 Result'
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and captcha, and click on Proceed
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/tet/tet_regno.aspx
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh
- Janhvi Kapoor Wore Late Sridevi's Saree to Receive Her Mother's National Award