UPTET 2017 Revised Result Declared at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, 52423 Candidates Qualify

UPTET 2017 Revised Result has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority on its official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in.Approximately 9.76 Lakh candidates had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) that was organized on 15th October 2017 across the state.The UPTET 2017 Result was declared on 15th December, last year however, it was cancelled due to ambiguity in the answer key.Several petitions were made in the Allahabad High court and as per court’s decision the authorities had been directed to award 2 marks as grace marks to the respective candidates.Due to which, the total number of UPTET 2017 qualified candidates has increased by 4,423, taking the total number of candidates to qualify UPTET 2017 to 52,423. The qualified candidates will be issued eligibility certificates.Candidates awaiting the revised result can now check their eligibility by following the instructions below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on UPTET-2017 RESULTStep 3 – Click on 'Click Here for UPTET-2017 Result'Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and captcha, and click on ProceedStep 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further referencehttp://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/tet/tet_regno.aspx