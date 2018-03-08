UPTET 2018: Aadhaar Card Mandatory, Exam on March 12

UPTET 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 12th March 2018 across the state of Uttar Pradesh.The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board aims to recruit 68,500 candidates for the post of Assistant Teachers As per alocal daily, the Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education, Raj Pratap Singh, has directed the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) to ensure that candidates appearing for UPTET 2018 carry Aadhaar Cards on the examination day to facilitate smooth identification process.The Aadhaar Card details must match the Aadhaar number entered by the candidate at the time of registration for UPTET 2018.As per reports, 'candidates must carry their TET or BTC (D.El.Ed.) admit card on the day of the exam. In case these are not available with the candidate, they can carry the marks sheet of the last semester in BTC (D.El.Ed.).'In case any candidate has not downloaded his/her UPTET 2018 Admit Card as yet, he can download it now by visiting the below mentioned url and entering his/her registration number and date of birth to login to his profile.http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/att2018/main.aspx