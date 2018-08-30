English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPTET 2018 Exam Date Announced, Exam on 28th Oct, Registration Begins 17th Sept 2018
The UPTET 2018 Information Bulletin will be out on 15th September, while the online registration will commence on 15th September and conclude on 3rd October 2018.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
UPTET 2018 Exam Date has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), as per which, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 28th October 2018 across the state of Uttar Pradesh for candidates aspiring to serve as teachers in Primary and Upper Primary government schools of UP.
The UPTET 2018 Information Bulletin will be out on 15th September, while the online registration will commence on 15th September and conclude on 3rd October 2018.
UPTET 2018 Exam will be organized in two sessions on 28th October 2018 as per the following schedule:
Forenoon Session – 10am to 12:30pm – Primary Level
Afternoon Session – 2:30pm to 5pm – Upper Primary Level
UPTET 2018 Admit Card will be released on 17th October 2018.
The Answer Keys for the State Level examination will be released on 29th October 2018. Representations will be accepted till 1st November 2018, after which the Board will release the UPTET 2018 Result on 20th November 2018.
Interested and eligible candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and submit their online application once the link goes live on 17th September 2018. Although the registration will close on 3rd October, however, candidates will be able to pay the application fee till 4th October and complete the online application process till 5th October, 6PM.
The UPTET 2018 Information Bulletin will be out on 15th September, while the online registration will commence on 15th September and conclude on 3rd October 2018.
UPTET 2018 Exam will be organized in two sessions on 28th October 2018 as per the following schedule:
Forenoon Session – 10am to 12:30pm – Primary Level
Afternoon Session – 2:30pm to 5pm – Upper Primary Level
UPTET 2018 Admit Card will be released on 17th October 2018.
The Answer Keys for the State Level examination will be released on 29th October 2018. Representations will be accepted till 1st November 2018, after which the Board will release the UPTET 2018 Result on 20th November 2018.
Interested and eligible candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and submit their online application once the link goes live on 17th September 2018. Although the registration will close on 3rd October, however, candidates will be able to pay the application fee till 4th October and complete the online application process till 5th October, 6PM.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Swapna Barman’s Mother Has an Emotional Outburst at Her Daughter's Gold Win
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets
- Updated Google 'Wear' OS Coming With Easy Swipe Feature
- Apple A12 Chip With 7nm Architecture Expected to be More Power Efficient
- Australian Great Tim Cahill Set to Join Jamshedpur FC for ISL 5
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...