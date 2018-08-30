UPTET 2018 Exam Date Announced, Exam on 28th Oct, Registration Begins 17th Sept 2018

UPTET 2018 Exam Date has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), as per which, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 28th October 2018 across the state of Uttar Pradesh for candidates aspiring to serve as teachers in Primary and Upper Primary government schools of UP.The UPTET 2018 Information Bulletin will be out on 15th September, while the online registration will commence on 15th September and conclude on 3rd October 2018.UPTET 2018 Exam will be organized in two sessions on 28th October 2018 as per the following schedule:Forenoon Session – 10am to 12:30pm – Primary LevelAfternoon Session – 2:30pm to 5pm – Upper Primary LevelUPTET 2018 Admit Card will be released on 17th October 2018.The Answer Keys for the State Level examination will be released on 29th October 2018. Representations will be accepted till 1st November 2018, after which the Board will release the UPTET 2018 Result on 20th November 2018.Interested and eligible candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and submit their online application once the link goes live on 17th September 2018. Although the registration will close on 3rd October, however, candidates will be able to pay the application fee till 4th October and complete the online application process till 5th October, 6PM.