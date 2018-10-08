UPTET 2018 Last Date to Pay Exam Fee Today, Check Alternate Link Here

UPTET 2018 Last Date to Pay Exam Fee is today i.e. 8th October 2018, 6PM, however, the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) – upbasiceduboard.com, is not loading since yesterday most likely due to unprecedented online traffic.UPBEB has facilitated another server so that candidates can pay the examination fee without any hassle. Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and pay their UPTET 2018 Exam Fee now:Step 1 – Visit - http://164.100.181.110/hdf/payFee.aspxStep 2 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on Submit FeeStep 3 – Pay the exam fee via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or other available optionsStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceUpon Registration, Payment of Fee and Submission of complete application forms, candidates will be able to take a printout of application forms till 9th October 2018, 6PM.UPBEB is scheduled to organize the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 on Sunday, 4th November 2018, next month in two sessions for candidates aspiring to serve as Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the government and aided schools of the state of Uttar Pradesh.UPTET 2018 Admit Cards will be available for download from 19th October 2018, 12 noon onwards on upbasiceduboard.com.