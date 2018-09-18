GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPTET 2018 Registration Begins at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Apply Before 4th October 2018

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB is scheduled to organise the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 on 28th October 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 18, 2018, 5:51 PM IST
UPTET 2018 Registration has begun on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB – upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UPBEB is scheduled to organize the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 on 28th October 2018, next month across the state of Uttar Pradesh for candidates aspiring to serve as Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the government and aided schools of Uttar Pradesh.

Interested candidates can now follow the instructions below and apply online for UPTET 2018 on or before 4th October 2018, 6PM:

How to apply for UPTET 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘उत्तर प्रदेश शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा - 2018 हेतु आनलाइन आवेदन प्रणाली
परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी, उत्तर प्रदेश , इलाहाबाद’
Step 3 - आवेदन पत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) करें
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and print it on or before 6th October 2018, 6PM

Direct Link - https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/att2018/registration.aspx

UPTET 2018 – Examination Schedule:
UPTET 2018 Exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions on 28th October 2018 viz:

Forenoon Session – 10am to 12:30pm – Primary Level

Afternoon Session – 2:30pm to 5pm – Upper Primary Level
