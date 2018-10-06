English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPTET 2018 Registration Closes Tomorrow, 7th October 2018, Apply Now
UPBEB was originally scheduled to suspend Registrations on Thursday, 4th October 2018; however, the Registration deadline was extended further till Sunday, 7th October 2018.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
UPTET 2018 Last date to register online is nearing as the application window will close tomorrow i.e. 7th October 2018 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) – upbasiceduboard.com.
UPBEB was originally scheduled to suspend Registrations on Thursday, 4th October 2018; however, the Registration deadline was extended further till Sunday, 7th October 2018.
Candidates who successfully register themselves till tomorrow, 6 pm will be able to submit their applications online till 9th October 2018, 6PM. The application fee could be paid till 8th October 2018, 6 pm. Upon Registration, Payment of Fee and Submission of complete application forms, candidates will be able to take a printout of application forms till 9th October 2018, 6 pm.
UPBEB is scheduled to organize the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 on Sunday, 4th November 2018, next month in two sessions for candidates aspiring to serve as Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the government and aided schools of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
UPTET 2018 Admit Cards will be released on 19th October 2018, 12 noon onwards on the official website mentioned above.
UPBEB was originally scheduled to suspend Registrations on Thursday, 4th October 2018; however, the Registration deadline was extended further till Sunday, 7th October 2018.
Candidates who successfully register themselves till tomorrow, 6 pm will be able to submit their applications online till 9th October 2018, 6PM. The application fee could be paid till 8th October 2018, 6 pm. Upon Registration, Payment of Fee and Submission of complete application forms, candidates will be able to take a printout of application forms till 9th October 2018, 6 pm.
UPBEB is scheduled to organize the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 on Sunday, 4th November 2018, next month in two sessions for candidates aspiring to serve as Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the government and aided schools of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
UPTET 2018 Admit Cards will be released on 19th October 2018, 12 noon onwards on the official website mentioned above.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Adores Nick Jonas and They're Very Much in Love: Parineeti Chopra
- Pro Kabaddi: With Edachery Bhaskaran in the Ranks, Tamil Thalaivas Look to Make a Lasting Impression
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...