UPTET 2018 Registration Closes Tomorrow, 7th October 2018, Apply Now

UPTET 2018 Last date to register online is nearing as the application window will close tomorrow i.e. 7th October 2018 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) – upbasiceduboard.com.

UPBEB was originally scheduled to suspend Registrations on Thursday, 4th October 2018; however, the Registration deadline was extended further till Sunday, 7th October 2018.

Candidates who successfully register themselves till tomorrow, 6 pm will be able to submit their applications online till 9th October 2018, 6PM. The application fee could be paid till 8th October 2018, 6 pm. Upon Registration, Payment of Fee and Submission of complete application forms, candidates will be able to take a printout of application forms till 9th October 2018, 6 pm.

UPBEB is scheduled to organize the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 on Sunday, 4th November 2018, next month in two sessions for candidates aspiring to serve as Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the government and aided schools of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

UPTET 2018 Admit Cards will be released on 19th October 2018, 12 noon onwards on the official website mentioned above.