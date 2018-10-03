GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPTET 2018 Registration Closing Tomorrow at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Exam on 4th November 2018

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 4th November 2018, next month for candidates aspiring to serve as Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the government and aided schools of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Updated:October 3, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
UPTET 2018 Registration is scheduled to close tomorrow i.e. 4th October 2018 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB – upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 4th November 2018, next month for candidates aspiring to serve as Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the government and aided schools of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates interested in appearing for UPTET 2018 must register on or before 4th October 2018, 6PM tomorrow, and can pay the application fee till 5th October 2018:

How to apply for UPTET 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘उत्तर प्रदेश शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा - 2018 हेतु आनलाइन आवेदन प्रणाली
परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी, उत्तर प्रदेश , इलाहाबाद’
Step 3 - आवेदन पत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन (पंजीकरण) करें
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and print it on or before 6th October 2018, 6PM

Direct Link - https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/att2018/registration.aspx

UPTET 2018 – Examination Schedule:
UPTET 2018 Exam will be organized in two sessions on Sunday, 4th November 2018 as given below:
Forenoon Session – 10:00am to 12:30pm – Primary Level
Afternoon Session – 2:30pm to 5:00pm – Upper Primary Level

UPTET 2018 – Admit Cards
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will release UPTET 2018 Admit Cards on 19th October 2018, 12 noon onwards.
Candidates can check the complete UPTET 2018 Examination Schedule at the following url:
https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/2018/Timetable.pdf
