UPTET 2018 Registration Extended till 7th October, Check Revised Schedule here

UPTET 2018 Registration Last Date to apply online has been extended till Sunday, 7th October 2018 by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB).The Board was originally scheduled to lock the Registration window yesterday i.e. 4th October 2018; however the deadline was extended further till 7th October, 6PM for Registration and candidates can complete the application submission till 9th October 2018, 6PM.Registered candidates will be able to pay the application fee till 8th October 2018, 6PM and take a printout of application forms till 9th October 2018, 6PM upon successful completion of the application process.As per various reports, approximately 18.20 lakh candidates have applied for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 so far, which is scheduled to be organized on 4th November 2018, next month in two sessions for candidates aspiring to serve as Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the government and aided schools of the state of Uttar Pradesh.UPBEB will release UPTET 2018 Admit Cards on 19th October 2018, 12 noon onwards.