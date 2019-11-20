UPTET 2019: Last Date to Register Today at updeled.gov.in; How to Apply

The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh will close UPTET 2019 online application process on Wednesday, November 20. Candidates who haven't filled the application form can do the same by visiting the official website at updeled.gov.in. The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, has started the application process on November 1. Candidates will be able to pay the application fees by November 21.

Candidates will be able to print application form till November 22, Friday.

Candidates can read the full notification released by UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj here

UPTET 2019 Application Process: Important Dates

Online Registration begins from November 1

Last date for online registration November 20

Last Date to Submit Registration Fees November 21

Last Date to Submit Completed Registration / Print Application Form – November 22

UPTET 2019 Application Process: Fee Payment

Candidates of General & OBC category will have to pay Rs. 600 and for SC/ST candidates the registration fees will be Rs. 400.

UPTET 2019 Application Process: Step to register

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Look for UPTET- 2019 REGISTRATION and click on it

Step 3: Verify Registration and Fill Qualification and Exam Details

Step 4: Update Password and Pay Fee

Step 5: Complete Correspondence Address and Upload Scanned Photo & Signature

Step 6: Download Complete Application Form

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.