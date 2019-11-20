UPTET 2019: Last Date to Register Today at updeled.gov.in; How to Apply
Candidates who haven't filled the UPTET 2019 application form can do the same by visiting the official website at updeled.gov.in.
The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh will close UPTET 2019 online application process on Wednesday, November 20. Candidates who haven't filled the application form can do the same by visiting the official website at updeled.gov.in. The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, has started the application process on November 1. Candidates will be able to pay the application fees by November 21.
Candidates will be able to print application form till November 22, Friday.
Candidates can read the full notification released by UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj here
UPTET 2019 Application Process: Important Dates
Online Registration begins from November 1
Last date for online registration November 20
Last Date to Submit Registration Fees November 21
Last Date to Submit Completed Registration / Print Application Form – November 22
UPTET 2019 Application Process: Fee Payment
Candidates of General & OBC category will have to pay Rs. 600 and for SC/ST candidates the registration fees will be Rs. 400.
UPTET 2019 Application Process: Step to register
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Look for UPTET- 2019 REGISTRATION and click on it
Step 3: Verify Registration and Fill Qualification and Exam Details
Step 4: Update Password and Pay Fee
Step 5: Complete Correspondence Address and Upload Scanned Photo & Signature
Step 6: Download Complete Application Form
