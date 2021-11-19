UPTET Admit Card 2021 at updeled.gov.in: Steps to Download, What to Check in Hall Ticket

After postponing the release, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will issue the UPTET admit card today - November 19 at its official website updeled.gov.in. Over 13 lakh students who have registered for the exam will be checking their admit cards at the official website. This might lead to a snag in the website. Thus, candidates nedd to download their admit card at the earliest.

UPTET is scheudled to be held on November 28. As per rules it ismandatory for students to carry their admit cards to the exam hall for verification and authentication purposes. UPTET admit card will not be sent via email or post, only way to download it is online. Here’s How:

UPTET Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-i using credentials, click submit

Steo 4: Admit card will appear, download

UPTET Admit Card 2021: What to check in Hall Ticket

— Personal Detais

— Photograph

— Spelling

— Rules

— Exam date, venue, and timing

UPTET is a teacher eligibility test. Those who crack the exam will be eligible to seek job as a teacher. Those who clear paper-1 can apply to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who crack paper-2 can apply for classes 6 to 8. Those who clear TET once will be eligible to seek job anytime based on their qualification. The government has decided to extend the validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate. Earlier, the validity was for seven years but it will now be valid for a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

UPTET 2021: Exam Pattern

Paper 1 has five subjects for Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English or Urdu or Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. While Paper 2 consists of Child Development Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English or Urdu or Sanskrit), and mathematics or science or social science or social studies. All questions will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. The exam will be held in Hindi and English. Candidates can choose the language at their convenience. The time allotted to the candidates for the UPTET exam is 2.30 hours or 150 minutes.

