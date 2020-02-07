UPTET Result 2019 Released at updeled.gov.in; How to Check

UPTET Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has announced the final results for UP Teaching Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. The Uttar Pradesh TET Result 2019 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website at updeled.gov.in.

The exam for UPTET 2019 Paper I (Primary Level) and Paper II (Upper Primary Level) was conducted on January 8. Candidates can check UPTET Result 2019 online once the link to download UPTET 2020 scorecard is activated. The result was announced by UPTET exam controller Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi.

UPTET Result 2019: How to Check the result online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UP DELED at updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UP Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 section

Step 3: On the new page, you will be able to see all the details regarding the UPTET 2019

Step 4: Click on the UPTET Result section

Step 5: Enter details including roll number, date of birth and captcha code

Step 6: Your UPTET Result 2019 will appear on screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout of your UPTET result 2019 for future references.

The UPTET 2019 final answer key was released on January 31. The link to check the final answer key is also available online at the official website. One can directly check the answer key using the link https://updeled.gov.in/Registration/Tet/DTetNOTICEBOARD.aspx.

The candidates can note that UPTET Exam Certificate is valid for up to five years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.