INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Urban Areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad Among 'Red Zones' for Covid-19

Representative image (PTI)

Representative image (PTI)

Urban areas of Meerut, Agra and Kanpur have also been categorised as 'red zones', stated the order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 8:44 PM IST
Share this:

The urban areas of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar which fall in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) have been categorised as 'red zones' for COVID-19 by the Uttar Pradesh government, according to an official order on Thursday.

Amid a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre had decided to classify all districts into 'red', 'orange' or 'green' zones depending on the severity of the situation.

Different zones have varying levels of restrictions aimed at containing the spread the novel coronavirus, with 'red' being the highly restrictive and 'green' indicating least curbs.

Urban areas of Meerut, Agra and Kanpur have also been categorised as 'red zones', stated the order issued in Lucknow.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad also instructed all district magistrates in the state that districts which do not belong to 'red' or 'green' zones will be categorized in the 'orange zone'.

"The DMs of the districts categorized as 'red zones' are authorized to use their wisdom to take decisions needed to control the coronavirus pandemic," Prasad instructed the DMs, according to an official statement.

Those districts which have not recorded any positive case of coronavirus in last 21 days will automatically get categorised as 'green zone', it added.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading