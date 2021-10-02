Urge Jharkhand, Centre to Come up With Plan to Tackle Floods: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday undertook an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Arambagh in southern part of the state, blaming the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the dire situation.

After the aerial survey, the CM visited the affected areas and enquired with the locals whether they getting proper food supply.

“DVC released 5.5 lakh cusec water. Eight districts have been affected; 4 lakh people evacuated. They did not inform the state before releasing the water. One lakh houses have been completely damaged. The DVC released water four times. This is a crime, we protest it. We request the Jharkhand government to look into the matter,” she said, saying she would like to discuss the issue with the neighbouring state.

Speaking to reporters at a flood relief camp in Arambagh in Hooghly district, Banerjee said she will request the Centre to prepare a master plan to prevent floods.

“This is a man-made flood. I will request Jharkhand to prepare a plan in consultation with us. Will request the Centre to prepare a master plan to prevent recurrence of floods. Had the dams in Jharkhand been dredged, Bengal would not have faced such a situation," she said.

The situation in parts of East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Hooghly, Birbhum, Howrah and East and West Burdwan was grim due to excessive discharge of water by DVC, following rains in Jharkhand, the chief minister said.

“Hope the water will recede quickly," she said, adding that if the situation persists, West Bengal will have to “ask for compensation from DVC".

