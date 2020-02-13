Urgent Need for More Ambitious Structural and Financial Sector Reform Measures in India: IMF
Responding to a question on the recent budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IMF Spokesperson Gerry Rice said that there is a weaker economic environment in India.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: India urgently needs more ambitious structural and financial sector reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy due to the rising debt levels , the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday.
Responding to a question on the recent budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IMF Spokesperson Gerry Rice said that there is a weaker economic environment in India.
"While the budget touches on ongoing sectoral efforts, there remains an urgent need for more ambitious structural and financial sector reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy, anchored in tangible revenue and expenditure measures, especially given rising debt levels, Rice told reporters.
"The environment is weaker than we had forecast earlier, that a more accumulative fiscal stance, this year, is appropriate, so that more accumulative fiscal stance in the budget, we think, is appropriate, he said.
But, over the medium term, to be looking at a fiscal consolidation strategy, Rice said.
The IMF in January lowered India's economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maharashtra Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' at Rs 10 is a Rage with Over 2 Lakh Meals sold in 17 Days
- Sara Ali Khan Gets Loud Cheers as She Lifts Kartik Aaryan in Her Arms, Watch Video
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers
- Indian Women's League Awaits New Winner as Kryphsa, Gokulam Kerala FC Face Off in Final
- Kidambi Srikanth Wins But India Lose to Malaysia in Badminton Asia Team Championships