Uri Fever Now Hits Sitharaman, Asks War Veterans 'How's the Josh' in Tricolour-packed Bengaluru Hall

Sitharaman also posted a video of her entering the movie hall as the crowd present there chanted the catchphrase followed by Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
Uri Fever Now Hits Sitharaman, Asks War Veterans 'How's the Josh' in Tricolour-packed Bengaluru Hall
A combination image of a video grab where Nirmala Sitharaman can be seen cheering with the audience in the cinema hall (L) and a snap of the 'Uri' movie poster (R).
As the nation is still high on the recent Bollywood blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', the Central Spirit Mall in Bengaluru’s Bellandur on Sunday resonated with its most popular punchline after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chanted ‘How’s the Josh’ along with a group of war veterans inside the hall.

Tweeting the video where she can be seen vivaciously repeating the phrase after the crowd. The Minister captioned the video as ‘How’s the Josh’.




Sitharaman also posted a video of her entering the movie hall as the crowd present there chanted the catchphrase followed by Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram.




The Defence Minister also obliged for selfies with children and the public at the mall.

"Live from Central Spirit Mall, Bellandur, Bengaluru, to watch Uri (finally) with veterans. #HighJosh!" she tweeted tagging actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and the film's director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala.




"Yes, #HighJosh," Sitharaman said in another tweet.




After the completion of the movie, Sitharaman praised the cast for their "brilliant performance" and said she was "recharged" by the energy of the “power-packed” film and the audience as well.

In one of the videos she posted, people can be seen waving the tri-colour and shouting slogans like "Indian Army Zindabad" and "Jai Hind”.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who first recited the phrase ‘How’s the Josh’ at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai.

"Aap sab ke liye ek sawal hai," PM Modi threw the question at the celebrity crowd present at the event. "How's the josh," he then quipped.

His quick filmy wit drew laughter and applause from the audience.

Apart from PM Modi and the Defence Minister who have been enamoured by the ‘josh’ of the movie, former army chief and MoS External Affairs, Gen (Retd) V K Singh also invoked the dialogue at his Prayagraj visit.

'How is the Josh.....Josh is very high, very high,' salutations resonated at the Prayagraj railway station.

Besides, the spirited punchlines and an energetic cast, the movie has another unique factor to offer, which is a sure-shot way that its makers have come up with in order to prevent piracy of the movie.

The movie is piracy protected, so when people try to download the 3.8 GB version of the movie, they simply get trolled.​

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
