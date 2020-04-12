Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Urns Pile up in MP's Morena as Covid-19 Lockdown Affects Funerary Rituals

The kin of at least 20 people who have died due to various reasons since the lockdown was announced in Morena have not been able to carry out post-cremation rituals, a crematorium official said.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Urns Pile up in MP's Morena as Covid-19 Lockdown Affects Funerary Rituals
Representative image.

Urns are piling up in a crematorium in COVID-19-hit Morena town of Madhya Pradesh as a lockdown in place to stall the outbreak has meant people

cannot carry out funerary rituals and immerse the ashes in nearby rivers.

Ironically, the coronavirus transmission in the town began after a man, who returned from Dubai and later tested positive, and his wife organised a "mrityu bhoj" for several hundred people in the vicinity on March 20, leading to 10 of the attendees catching the infection over the next few days.

"The kin of at least 20 people who have died due to various reasons since the lockdown was announced have not been able to carry out post-cremation rituals. Some 10 urns containing the ashes of the deceased are kept in our lockers," Morena Badokhar crematorium managing committee functionary Suresh Gupta.

"Since the borders of the district are sealed due to the lockdown, people are unable to take the urns to sacred rivers close by to immerse the ashes. People mostly used to go the Ganga flowing past Seron in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Local resident Deepak Sharma said his mother passed away on March 27 but he was turned away by priests at Seron despite getting permission from authorities to make the journey during lockdown.

"The priests were afraid of legal repercussions. I returned with the urn containing my mother's ashes and have kept in the locker at Badokhar crematorium," Sharma said.

The authorities have banned all kinds of functions as part of social distancing norms to fight the virus outbreak.

Morena has been under curfew since April 2 when the Dubai returnee and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,275,308

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,797,512

    +17,769

  • Cured/Discharged

    412,129

     

  • Total DEATHS

    110,075

    +1,296
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres